2019: INEC speaks on alleged plan to create 30,000 new polling units

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied alleged plans to re-introduce 30,000 new polling units so as to compromise the 2019 General Elections.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in statement, alleged that INEC was planning to create 30,000 illegal polling units in some remote areas of the country.

A statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, on Sunday in Abuja urged members of the public to disregard the statement.

Mr Oyekanmi said the fact of the matter was that the commission had received 3,789 requests nationwide for the creation of new polling units.

He said INEC had directed its Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to thoroughly assess the requests and provide it with information on new settlements not served or inadequately served by existing polling units.

He added that the commissioners were also to provide information on areas with natural barriers that hinder access to existing polling units as well as areas that were distant from existing polling units.

“The RECs are also to assess and provide information on areas affected by communal and other conflicts that make voting in existing polling units unsafe for voters,” he said.

According to him, these reports are still being awaited from the various states.

“It is these reports and the information they contain that will be collated and carefully examined by the commission in order to determine what changes may be necessary in the current polling units` profile of the country.

“Therefore, the insinuation that the commission intends to create 30,000 new polling units to compromise the 2019 General Elections is false, misleading, unfounded and should be disregarded,” he said.

The commission assured the public that its decisions and actions shall always be guided by the provisions of the extant laws and its determination to respond to requests by Nigerians to serve them better.

He added that the creation of more polling units would be done only after full consultation with all stakeholders.(NAN)