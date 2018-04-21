Buhari returns to Abuja from London

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja from London, United Kingdom.

Mr Buhari’s plane touched down at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja at about 7:31pm on Saturday.

Mr Buhari left Nigeria on April 9 for the UK.

While in London, Mr Buhari hosted the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Mr. Buhari also held meeting with the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, before attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting ( CHOGM), in London.

Those who received Mr Buhari on Saturday at the Abuja Airport were his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state.