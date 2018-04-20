PDP to establish shadow cabinet

Related News

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will soon form a shadow cabinet to pilot the ”party’s roadmap towards national economic recovery.”

A shadow cabinet is a group of politicians who hold a political post with their party, but whose party are not in government (that is, an opposition party). A member of the shadow cabinet is a ‘shadow minister’. The leader of a shadow cabinet is called the Leader of the Opposition.

The party said this will lead to good governance, ”in line with the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians, ahead of the 2019 general elections”.

The party in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, on Friday said this was one of the resolutions of the party’s emergency NEC meeting held on Thursday.

The party also promised to deploy ”the instrument of its democratic structures at all levels across the country to legitimately and urgently rally all Nigerians to vote out the APC in 2019”.

“Finally, the NEC directs that the National Working Committee commences action towards the establishment of a shadow cabinet to pilot PDP’s roadmap towards national economic recovery and good governance, in line with the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“That the PDP leads a strong conversation and discussion towards a formal coalition of democratic forces to guarantee Nigerians the much desired all-inclusive platform ahead of 2019 general elections.

“That the PDP deploys the instrument of its democratic structures at all levels across the country to legitimately and urgently rally all Nigerians to vote out the APC and return the nation to the path of national cohesion, stability and prosperity for the good of all,” the statement said.

Speaking on the seizure of the mace by hoodlums at the Senate on Wednesday, the party condemned the act and called for immediate prosecution of the indicted senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, and all those involved.

The party said the invasion is a direct attack on the sovereignty of Nigeria and her integrity as a democratic nation.

The party equally condemned the branding of Nigerian youth as lazy and uneducated by President Muhammadu Buhari at a meeting in London.

The PDP ”reaffirmed its belief in the Nigerian youth as the youth are resourceful and agile”.

“Our nation is blessed with hardworking young men and women and we enjoin them to team up with PDP Generation Next Movement in the all-important determination to vote out the APC, which has not only refused to show interest in their well-being and development but has also held them in the highest form of disdain.”