Sex-for-mark Scandal: ASUU hails suspension of colleague

OAU
Obafemi Awolowo University

The Obafemi Awolowo University branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has commended the management of the institution for the indefinite suspension of Richard Akindele, the professor at the centre of the leaked sex-for-mark audio scandal.

Reacting to a statement from the office of the Vice Chancellor, Eyitope Ogunbodede, on Thursday, the union’s chairman, Adeola Egbedokun, told PREMIUM TIMES of its satisfaction with the prompt action taken by the university on the scandal.

The university had set up an investigative panel to examine the recorded phone conversation between Mr. Akindele and a female student identified by the panel to be Monica Osagie, in which the former was demanding sex to alter the student’s grade.

“ASUU commends the administration for the step taken towards ensuring sanity in the system,” Mr Egbedokun said.

“ASUU OAU reiterates its commitment to defending the integrity of the code of conduct of the university and to upholding its ethical standards.”

The union admonished its members to always adhere strictly to the “code of conduct guiding their appointment in the university as they carry out their lawful duties”.

Mr. Akindele was found culpable of serious misconduct by the investigative panel and recommended for indefinite suspension pending further action at the conclusion of the investigation.

