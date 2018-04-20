Premium Times, NAN to hold forum on Restructuring, National Unity

Related News

The management of both the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and PREMIUM TIMES will, on July 12, jointly host a National Dialogue Forum on Restructuring, Federalism and National Unity: Options, Obstacles and Opportunities.

The conference had been originally scheduled to hold between April 24 and 25, but the organisers said circumstances beyond their control has necessitated a change in the date.

Besides, the conference originally scheduled for two days, has now been streamlined to a one-day programme.

Official sources, however, confirmed that all other details remained unchanged as contained in the earlier partnership and sponsorship letters sent to potential participants in the conference.

While regretting the inconveniences associated with the postponement, both NAN and PREMIUM TIMES stated that new letters were being despatched to all concerned to explain the new changes in detail.

The national chit-chat forum is expected to feature participation by state governors, traditional rulers, distinguished scholars, politicians, statesmen, business leaders, technocrats and bureaucrats who will deliver seminal papers on the various themes and sub-themes of the dialogue forum.

The dialogue will also engage and involve all stakeholders in our national unity question so as to promote harmonious relationship between the different groups in Nigeria and uphold the integrity of our nation.

The organisers said they believe that such a forum had become crucial at times like this when ”we are all undertaking a fresh holistic overview at our nationality question.”

The International Conference Centre, Abuja, will provide the ambience for the dialogue scheduled for 10 a.m. on that day and will be broadcast live on national television.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, is expected to declare the conference open.