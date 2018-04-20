Wenger to leave Arsenal

Related News

Arsenal FC have revealed that manager of 22 seasons, Arsene Wenger, will step down at the end of the 2017/18 season.

A statement on the Arsenal website read: “After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season. I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years.

“I managed the club with full commitment and integrity,” the statement continued. “I want to thank the staff, the players, the Directors and the fans who make this club so special.

“I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high. To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club. My love and support for ever.”

More to follow…