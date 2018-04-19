Biafra supporters protest against Buhari in London

Related News

Pro-Biafra protesters on Thursday stormed the Commonwealth House in London.

The protest took place as President Muhammadu Buhari met with Queen Elizabeth II and other leaders of Commonwealth countries.

The protesters were seen carrying placards demanding the whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and a peaceful referendum.

Some of the protesters were seen raising placards with various inscriptions that bore their agitations.

“A call for peaceful Biafra referendum is not a call for genocide against Biafrans,” one placard read.

The whereabouts of Mr. Kanu, who is facing a fresh three-count charge of treasonable felony, remains unknown.