Stolen mace returned to Senate

The mace, which was stolen from the Senate on Wednesday, has been returned.

The mace was stolen from the Senate chamber by some hoodlums believed to be working for a senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, on Wednesday.

The Senate in reaction to the theft gave security agencies 24 hours to find the stolen mace.

The police in the early hours of Thursday claimed the mace was found under a bridge in Abuja.

Hours after this announcement, the police brought the mace to the National Assembly.

At about 11:50 a.m., a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Habila Joshak, handed over the mace to the clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori.

The Senate is yet to comment on the return as the lawmakers are currently in a closed-door session.