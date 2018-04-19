Senate Mace Theft: Omo-Agege denies leading hoodlums

Related News

The senator who was accused of masterminding the hoodlums invasion of the Senate chamber, Ovie Omo-Agege, has denied any involvement in the incident.

The senator arrived the National Assembly premises with about 10 thugs believed to be working for him on Wednesday morning.

Despite eyewitness and security operatives’ account that the senator did lead the thugs to the chamber, Mr Omo-Agege denied being involved in the whole issue.

In a statement by his office late on Wednesday, the lawmaker said he went about his day’s business like every other senator.

“On Thursday, April 12 2018, the Senate purportedly suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. However, based on legal advice & understanding of the current position of the law, Senator Omo-Agege today resumed work and sitting with his colleagues. A few champions of the unconstitutional, invalid and tyrannical suspension tried to stop him but those who opposed it welcomed and protected him throughout the sitting. We are grateful to the many distinguished Senators who stood by Senator Omo-Agege.

“We are aware of several media reports suggesting that Senator Omo-Agege personally removed or encouraged anyone to remove the Mace of the Senate. This weighty allegation is not true at all

“Following media reports on the Mace issue, the Police decided to hear from Senator Omo-Agege. He has told them his perspective to help them carry out a proper investigation. He has since left the Police. He trusts them to thoroughly investigate this very serious matter.”

The statement noted that the senator is still studying the allegation by the Senate spokesperson, Sabi Abdullahi.

Mr Abdullahi shortly after the incident had accused Mr Omo-Agege of leading hoodlums to steal the mace at the chamber.

“We are also aware of a statement allegedly issued by the Senate Spokesperson, Senator Abdullahi Sabi. Without any investigation, Senator Sabi willfully, deliberately and unfairly made very serious allegations against Senator Omo-Agege on the Mace incident.

“We are carefully studying Senator Sabi’s allegations to ascertain their full ramifications. Appropriate responses will follow, as may be necessary,” Mr Omo-Agege’s office said.