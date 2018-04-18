Mace Theft: Senator ‘kidnapped’ during invasion

Related News

A Senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Adeola, was abducted during Wednesday’s invasion by thugs into the National Assembly, PREMIUM TIMES learnt

The thugs, who came with suspended pro-Buhari senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, carted away the mace from the chamber and also kidnapped Mr Adeola who was on his way to the chamber.

“Senator Adeola was kidnapped during the invasion. They abducted him from his car,” a source in the National Assembly told PREMIUM TIMES earlier.

The senator, later in the day confirmed that he was abducted via a tweet.

“Thank God I escaped kidnapping by unknown thugs who invaded the @nassnigeria today. I was pushed into one of the SUVs parked in front of the White House wing and attempt was made to drive me out of National Assembly Complex.

“I escaped by forcing the car door open and jumping out,” Mr Adeola tweeted.

The senator was reportedly being taken towards the main entrance of the National Assembly; but when the thugs saw traffic, they decided to use an alternative route.

“They decided to turn and use the Presidential Villa entry when there were too many cars at the main gate,” the source said.

The source also said the senator was able to jump out of the vehicle at the villa gate.

He said the lawmaker sustained bruises on his legs and was later picked up on a stretcher.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, during the plenary had revealed the thugs attempted to kidnap two senators during the invasion.

Mr. Ekweremadu however did not mention the names of the senators.

A tweet of Solomon Adeola’s twitter handle.

Mr Adeola had on Tuesday called for the immediate sack of all service chiefs.

He made the call while reacting to the spate of killings across the country.

The thugs who invaded the chambers were led by Ovie Omo-Agege who was suspended for 90 days after accusing his colleagues of working against the interest of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections by twiddling with the electoral act on order of elections.

The armed thugs had ran out of the chamber with the mace causing pandemonium in the National Assembly.

The mace was however replaced with another and Senate proceedings continued. The lawmakers thereafter asked the police and the SSS to produce the stolen mace in 24 hours.