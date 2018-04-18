Saraki reacts to Senate mace theft saga

Related News

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has commended his colleagues for standing in defence of democracy and the rule of law by resisting the invasion of the Senate chamber by hoodlums suspected to be working for suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Mr Saraki in a statement by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, praised his colleagues for their decision to defy the incident to continue with the order of the day.

Mr Saraki is currently in Washington where he is attending the spring meeting of the World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Senate President lauded the swift reaction by the leadership and members of the House of Representatives in demonstrating their solidarity.

He added that this will send a strong signal “that enemies of democracy and those who want to undermine the legislature will be resisted by all parliamentarians.”

“I have just been informed that some hoodlums invaded the Senate chambers, forcefully taken away the mace and assaulted some of our Sergeant-at-arms on chamber duties. I am delighted that the Senate stood up to them by disregarding their unreasonable and shameful action and went on with the day’s proceedings as slated in the Order Paper.

“My commendation goes to my deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, other members of the leadership, my colleagues, the leadership and members of the House of Representatives for standing in defence of democracy, parliamentary sanctity and constitutionalism.

“With the way the Senate has defied those seeking to undermine it, we have sent out a strong signal that we are always ready to defend our constitutional mandate and nothing will deter us from this.

“I associate myself with the comments of the Deputy Senate President that we are ready to get to the roots of this assault on democracy and ensure that those who are responsible, no matter how remote, will be brought to justice,” Mr Saraki was quoted as saying in the statement.