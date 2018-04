Related News

The federal government has directed security agencies to immediately swing to action to unravel circumstances surrounding the invasion of the Senate chamber by suspected hoodlums on Tuesday.

In a statement signed by Segun Adeyemi, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Wednesday evening, the government condemned the attack.

Mr Mohammed was quoted as saying the security around the National Assembly complex would also be reinforced to prevent a recurrence.