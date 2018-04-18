APC to hold National Convention May 14

Related News

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled its National Convention for the election of its new leadership for May 14.

The APC made this known in a timetable signed by its National Organising Secretary, Osita Izunanso, showing the schedule of activities for its congresses and National Convention.

The party resolved to hold congresses and convention to elect new officials after President Muhammadu Buhari withdrew his support for an earlier decision to extend the tenure of party executives.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC had proposed a one year extension for party executives whose tenure will come to an end in June, less than a year to the 2019 general election, saying it was to avoid a crisis.

But this decision was reviewed by the president who stated that the decision contradicted the constitution of the party and the constitution of Nigeria.

The timetable shows the activities will begin Wednesday May 2 with ward congresses to elect ward officers to the ward executive committee.

Below is a copy of the timetable with full details on the events and their respective dates.