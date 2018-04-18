PHOTOS: The hoodlum who snatched Senate mace

Related News

Screenshots of a video seen by PREMIUM TIMES show how one of the hoodlums in light brown t-shirt snatched the mace from its position in the Senate.

The thugs, who stormed the Senate chamber on Wednesday morning, are believed to have been led by a suspended lawmaker Ovie Omo-Agege.

The police on Wednesday afternoon arrested Mr Omo-Agege at the National Assembly premises.

Mr Omo-Agege was whisked away in a black hilux van at about 1:54 p.m.

Senate spokesperson, Sabi Abdullahi, accused the senator of leading hoodlums to the Senate chamber to seize the mace.

Mr Omo-Agege was suspended for 90 days after accusing his colleagues of working against the interest of President Muhammadu Buhari.

One the hoodlums is seen approaching the mace stand

The hoodlum making his way out with the mace

The hoodlum leaving with the mace

The hoodlums made their way out with the mace