PHOTOS: The hoodlum who snatched Senate mace

One the hoodlums is seen approaching the mace stand
One the hoodlums is seen approaching the mace stand

Screenshots of a video seen by PREMIUM TIMES show how one of the hoodlums in light brown t-shirt snatched the mace from its position in the Senate.

The thugs, who stormed the Senate chamber on Wednesday morning, are believed to have been led by a suspended lawmaker Ovie Omo-Agege.

The police on Wednesday afternoon arrested Mr Omo-Agege at the National Assembly premises.

Mr Omo-Agege was whisked away in a black hilux van at about 1:54 p.m.

Senate spokesperson, Sabi Abdullahi, accused the senator of leading hoodlums to the Senate chamber to seize the mace.

Mr Omo-Agege was suspended for 90 days after accusing his colleagues of working against the interest of President Muhammadu Buhari.

One the hoodlums is seen approaching the mace stand
The hoodlum making his way out with the mace
The hoodlum leaving with the mace
The hoodlums made their way out with the mace
The hoodlums made their way out with the mace

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.