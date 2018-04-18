PHOTOS: The hoodlum who snatched Senate mace

Screenshots of a video seen by PREMIUM TIMES show how one of the hoodlums in light brown t-shirt snatched the mace from its position in the Senate.
The thugs, who stormed the Senate chamber on Wednesday morning, are believed to have been led by a suspended lawmaker Ovie Omo-Agege.
The police on Wednesday afternoon arrested Mr Omo-Agege at the National Assembly premises.
Mr Omo-Agege was whisked away in a black hilux van at about 1:54 p.m.
Senate spokesperson, Sabi Abdullahi, accused the senator of leading hoodlums to the Senate chamber to seize the mace.
Mr Omo-Agege was suspended for 90 days after accusing his colleagues of working against the interest of President Muhammadu Buhari.