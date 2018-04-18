APC speaks on attack on Senate, theft of mace

Related News

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the theft of the Senate mace by thugs on Wednesday morning.

“The APC hereby condemns this action and views it as an attack on our democracy and a desecration of the hallowed institution of the National Assembly,” the party said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES

“We therefore call on security agencies to take all necessary actions to recover the stolen mace and ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to justice.”

The thugs are believed to have been sponsored by a suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, a member of the APC.

Mr Omo-Agege was later arrested by the police after he returned to the Senate chamber following the theft.