Two Reps members dump PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost two of its members in the House of Representatives to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The two members, Ben Nwankwo and Anayo Nnebe, both from Anambra State made their decisions known in separate letters read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

The duo claimed that there was division in the state chapter of the PDP, a party which sponsored their election to the House of Representatives.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Mr. Ben Nwankwo declared for APGA in Anambra State during the governorship campaign in 2017.

The defection of Messrs Nwankwo and Nnebe is the first in favour of APGA since the inauguration of the 8th Assembly in 2015.

PDP has been the major casualty of defection of members since 2015 as it has lost at least 15 of its members and gained only 1 from the APC.

APGA now has three members in the House of Representatives, making it the third political party with representation in the National Assembly after APC and PDP.