JUST IN: Panic in Abuja as protesters clash with police

Related News

There is panic among Abuja residents as police officers clashed with suspected Shiites in the Nigerian capital.

Details are still sketchy but residents reported police vehicles chasing the protesters who threw stones and other objects at them.

Most of the violence occurred close to the Wuse market area of the capital.

Traders at the market, however, say there is calm inside.

A PREMIUM TIMES reporter close to the scene of the violence reports that teargas has been used to disperse the protesters, causing panic among road users.

Tuesday’s incident follows the arrest of 115 Shiites on Monday after police forcefully dispersed the protesters, who then threw stones and other objects at security operatives.

Details later…