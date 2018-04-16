Court remands widower for allegedly raping 12-year-old girl

Related News

A Daura Road Chief Magistrates’ Court, Kaduna, on Monday remanded a 34-year-old widower, Patrick Ben, in prison for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

The Chief Magistrate, Naheed Ibrahim, ordered the remand of the accused pending the receipt of advice from the Ministry of Justice.

Mr Ibrahim adjourned the case until May 15, for mention.

The accused, a resident of Sarki Road, Maraban Rido, Kaduna, was arraigned on a two-count charge of wrongful confinement and rape.

The prosecutor, Nyimze Hinga, told the court that on March 27, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Sabon Tasha Police Station, Kaduna, transferred the matter to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for more investigation.

Mr Hinga said on March 23, the police at Sabon Tasha received a tip-off from a good Samaritan that the accused lured and confined the 12-year-old girl for seven days in his room.

The prosecutor added that during the seven days he kept the girl in his room, the accused repeatedly had unlawful canal knowledge of her, while the parents of the girl were looking for her.

Mr Hinga said the accused voluntary confessed to the crime during police investigation.

He said the offences contravened Sections 232 and 258 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law of 2017.

(NAN)