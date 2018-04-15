APC constitutes convention committee

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted its National Convention Committee ahead its elective convention which is to hold before June 2018.

This was made known via a list signed by Osita Izunaso, the National Organising Secretary of the party.

The committee is chaired by the Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar, who would be assisted by the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, with Ben Uwajumogwu as Secretary.

The APC had resolved to hold a convention and congresses to elect new officials after President Muhammadu Buhari withdrew his support for tenure extension of the incumbent officials.

The president’s decision was to ostensibly to save the party from legal issues ahead of the 2019 general elections. However, the move was seen as being made to pacify the party’s national leader, Bola Tinubu, who has had a stormy relationship with the national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, who was the prime beneficiary of the earlier tenure extension.

Below is the full list of committee members released by the party secretariat on Sunday.