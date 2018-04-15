APC announces new website, social media accounts

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced its newly-designed website and other official social media accounts.

The party made this known in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the party acknowledged it had no official social media presence after its distanced itself from a Twitter handle, @APCNigeria.

This same account on Saturday made several controversial tweets with many believing the account was hacked.

However the account later tweeted that it was now being used for bitcoin advertisements.

“For the upteenth time, @APCNigeria IS NOT the official Twitter handle of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In several official statements, we have disclaimed that handle. We view this latest development as a case of criminal impersonation,” Mr Abdullahi said.

The new APC website and media accounts are: www.officialapcng.com; Twitter, https://twitter.com/OfficialAPCNg; Facebook, https://web.facebook.com/officialapcng/; Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/officialapcng/; and YouTube; Official APC Nigeria.

The APC said its new website will be regularly updated with news on party accomplishments and events.

“The newly-designed website features a streamlined and uncluttered design, offering user-friendly functionality and rich content.

“This website as well as the official social media accounts offers quick and easy access to essential information and features to keep party members, the media and indeed the general public abreast of party activities, the APC-led federal government and APC-governed states.”

The party therefore urged visitors to follow and explore the new website and sign up for APC’s mailing list and newsletter to receive direct emails on the contact us page.