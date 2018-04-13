Commonwealth Games: Nigeria wins first athletics gold

It was a first gold medal for Team Nigeria athletics on Friday as Oluwatobiloba Amusan won the women’s 100m Hurdles ahead of Jamaica’s Danielle Williams and Yanique Thomas.
The 21-year-old won in 12.68s, just 0.03s shy of the Games record of 12.65s set by Jamaica’s Brigitte Foster-Hylton in 2006.
