Reps panel announces decision to invite Osinbajo, Magu, Oyo-Ita

A House of Representatives panel investigating the alleged violation of public trust in the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has announced that it will invite the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, who doubles as the board chairman of NEMA over the suspension of six of its directors.

During a public hearing Thursday by the house committee on emergency and disaster preparedness, the committee also decided to summon Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Winifred Oyo-Ita, head of civil service.

The governing council of NEMA, inaugurated on April 3, on the same day suspended six directors of the agency, who were said to have kicked against the way the NEMA DG was implementing contracts.

