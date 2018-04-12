Offa Robbery: Senate urges affected banks to resume

Related News

The Senate on Thursday mandated its committee on police affairs and national security intelligence to investigate a bank robbery in Offa, Kwara State, that led to the death of many.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack last week on five banks and a police station in the town. The police later said 17 people including eight police officers were killed. The affected banks, which have since been shut, and the police are yet to disclose the amount stolen by the robbers.

The senators on Thursday urged the affected banks to resume operations to forestall a crippling of commercial activities in the town.

The resolutions followed a motion by, Rafiu Ibrahim, the senator from the district where the robbery was carried out.

Mr Ibrahim said, “The senate notes with dismay the deadly attack on five deposit money banks in Offa on the 5th of April 2018 in which nine policemen and nine others, including passersby lost their lives during the attack as confirmed by the Nigeria Police.

“The deposit money banks include; Union Bank, Eco Bank, GtBank, First Bank, Zenith Mank and Micro Finance Bank which suffered huge financial losses after the attack.

“The senate also notes that the robbers, numbering about 30 shattered bank buildings, blew up bank vaults with dynamite and explosives, terrorise workers, customers, passers-by within the vicinity and carted away a substantial amount of money. The senate is concerned that this is the fourth time within ten years that such organised attack will be carried out within the area, but this one was more severe.

“The senate is worried that if such attack is allowed to continue, it may lead to closure of financial institutions in the town and this may cripple commercial activities.”

Adopting other resolutions, the senate directed the Inspector-General of Police to reinforce security measures to secure lives and properties in the area.

The senate also urged the federal government through the Nigerian Army to consider setting up an operation base for Kwara south senatorial district.