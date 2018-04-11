VIDEO: Soldier beats up driver for refusing to give N20 bribe

Related News

A Nigerian soldier at a security check point along the Plateau – Abuja road on Wednesday maltreated a Plateau Riders transport company driver for not giving him bribe of N20 on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Daji in Kaduna State.

According to a passenger in the car heading from Jos to Abuja, the soldier was angered by the refusal of the driver to be extorted.

“It was a usual checkpoint, we were asked to park by the military man who asked the driver to our hearing: ‘Wetin be my own?’ The driver told him ‘Nothing,'” the passenger narrated.

“Provoked by the response, he asked the driver to bring down the load in the boot of the car. The driver then told us the passengers that everybody should remove their bags as it was the transport company’s policy that drivers are not allowed to touch or handle passengers’ luggage. We all came down to get our bags out but the military officer refused. That was when he started beating the guy.

“We were delayed there for an hour while we watched the soldier collect N20 each from other vehicles. He also told us that it was ‘condition’ that makes him to collect the N20.

