Nigerian Army gets new university

A new university has been approved for the Nigerian Army.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) gave the approval on Wednesday at its meeting.

The university will be located in Biu, Borno State.

The approval follows the presentation of a memo by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Mr. Adamu announced the approval while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of the council.

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, a lieutenant general, had earlier in March announced that the Nigerian Army will upgrade

the Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies to a full fledge University of Technology and Environmental Studies.

“The university was conceived as a unique one that will be different from conventional universities in Nigeria.

“The concept is to make it a solution provider and a centre of excellence for a variety of technologically related ventures such as generation and armament production,” the army chief said.