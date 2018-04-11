How Dane killed Nigerian wife Alizee, poisoned daughter, police tell court

Related News

Fresh facts have emerged on how rising Nigerian singer, Zainab Alizee, and her three-year-old daughter, Petra, were murdered allegedly by her Danish husband, Peter Nielsen, at their Banana Island residence, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Thursday.

Effiong Asuquo, a chief superintendent of police, told a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos on Wednesday that the accused hit his wife’s head on the wall several times leading to her death and then proceeded to poison his daughter.

Mr. Asuquo, a prosecutor, alleged that the accused killed Zainab and her daughter in the house.

Mr Nielsen allegedly committed the offences on Wednesday at his residence at Block 4, Flat 17, Bella Vista Tower, Banana Island, Ikoyi.

“The accused who was always at loggerheads with his wife had hit her head on the wall several times leading to her death; he also proceeded to poison his daughter.

“He had dragged their lifeless bodies under the gas to create the impression that they suffocated to death as a result of a gas leakage,” the prosecutor said.

The offences contravened Sections 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 and carries death penalty.

The case has been adjourned until May 8 pending advice of the state’s director of public prosecution.

The accused initially denied culpability in the murder, stating rather that he woke up to find the bodies in the kitchen and that they could have been suffocated by gas.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has called for justice over Alizee’s death.

The actress advised Nigerians facing domestic violence to dump the marriage and runaway with their children as nobody is worth dying for.

Popular singer, Harrysong, has also called for justice over the death of the Nigerian artiste.

Alizee was billed to perform at Harrysong’s ‘Kingmaker Concert’ at the Warri Stadium in May.

A native of Kogi State, Nigeria, she was set to promote her January 2018 single, ‘Alhaji Musa’, before the alleged murder.

The 29-year-old singer signed a two-year record deal with an Asian record label, Petra Entertainment, in 2017.

The deal reportedly earned her a new Ford Explorer SUV, a house on Banana Island and international distribution with affiliates of her record company in Asia.