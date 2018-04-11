Osinbajo presides over FEC as Information Ministry presents scorecard

From left: Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (11/4/18) 01962/11/4/2008/Callistus Ewelike/NAN Pic 2. APC Chieftain in Adamawa State, Alhaji Musa Ahmed; Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu; Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai and other senior Army Officers Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (11/4/18) 01963/11/4/2008/Callistus Ewelike/NAN Pic 3. Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu (r) with the Minister of Finace, Mrs Kemi Adeosun at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (11/4/18) 01964/11/4/2008/Callistus Ewelike/NAN Pic 4. From left: Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh; Minister of State for Agriculture, Sen Heineken Lokpobiri; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen Udoma Udo Udoma and Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (11/4/18) 01965/11/4/2008/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as the Ministries of Information and Culture as well as Women Affairs brief the Council on their activities since Nov. 2015 till today.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting of the Council which started at about 11.00 a.m. at the Council Chamber of the presidential villa would also receive presentations from the Ministries of Defence and Transportation.

All heads of agencies under the Ministry of Information and Culture including the Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria, Bayo Onanuga, were at the venue of the meeting to support the minister’s presentation.

The meeting is attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the National Security Adviser to the President, Babagana Monguno.

Others attending the meeting are the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, cabinet ministers and some presidential aides.

(NAN)

