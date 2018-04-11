Sex-for-mark scandal: OAU lecturer’s church members speak

Related News

The male voice in the leaked sex-for-mark audio which has got Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife reeling in public attention since Monday is that of Richard Akindele of the school’s Faculty of Administration, the lecturer’s church members have said.

A spokesperson of the school had told PREMIUM TIMES the institution was investigating the matter.

However, several members and a reverend of the Anglican Diocese of Ife, Osun State told PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday they had listened to the audio and could confirm it was Mr Akindele who was heard demanding sex to pass a female student in the recording.

Mr Akindele, a Professor of Management and Accounting, is also a minister in the church.

Before the church members spoke, several students and staff of Mr Akindele’s department had told PREMIUM TIMES that the male voice was that of the embattled teacher.

It was also gathered that the lady who nailed him is a final year student, who failed a course taught by Mr Akindele. Repeated efforts to get the lecturer’s reaction have not been successful since Monday. He was not available the different times our correspondent went to his office. He is yet to publicly speak on the scandal.

Our correspondent went to his church on Tuesday to speak to members on the controversy surrounding the professor.

One of the members, who asked not to be named, said: “There is no need for any computer to test the voice. The voice in the leaked audio is exactly that of Reverend Richard Akindele. However, the man is too gentle for such act. The lady purposely set him up.”

Through an interview with another member, also seeking anonymity, it was gathered that co-worshippers visited Mr Akindele’s residence Tuesday morning but met only his wife, who reportedly blamed the devil for her pastor “husband’s trouble.”

The source, a woman, said: “When we heard the news, some of us were surprised. We were at his house very early this (Tuesday) morning but only met his wife who said the devil is at work to soil the name of her husband.”

A cleric in the church who simply identified himself as Reverend Adeola said: “Although, the voice I heard is that of Reverend Akindele, I doubt he can do that. I’m not in best position to speak. But what I can say for free is that I know him to be a man of God, generous and easy going.”

A press conference earlier slated to hold was cancelled by the school on Tuesday.

The Vice Chancellor, Eyitope Ogunbodede, reportedly called the spokesperson of the school, Abiodun Olanrewaju, to cancel the conference and, instead, inform the press that the management would release a statement before the end of Tuesday.

Mr Olanrewaju indeed told our correspondent the school’s response would be released “before the end of today (Tuesday).”

But as at Wednesday morning, the school is yet to release the said statement.