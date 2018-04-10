Senate suspends plenary over death of lawmakers

The senate on Tuesday suspended its plenary as a mark of honour for two members of the National Assembly who passed away recently.

Aged 58, Umar Jibril, member representing Lokoja/Kogi Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, died on March 30, 2018.

He was until his death, the Deputy Majority Leader of the house.

Five days after, Bukar Mustapha, the senator representing Katsina North, died after a brief illness.

The senate on Tuesday stood down all items on the order paper and adjourned till Wednesday after adopting a motion by the Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawan.

The lawmakers also observed a minute silence as respect for the deceased.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, announced that a valedictory service will be held for the deceased lawmakers on Wednesday.

