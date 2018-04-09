Why Buhari shouldn’t run for second term – CNPP

Related News

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has nothing to show Nigerians to make him think of seeking re-election.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday declared his intention to run for the presidency a second time in 2019 after months of keeping Nigerians in suspense.

While reacting to the president’s declaration, the CNPP in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Willy Ezugwu, said Nigeria should be thinking of electing a patriotic politician who understands economic dynamics and inclusive governance.

“It is disappointing that the President will choose to declare for a second term at when the security of lives and property of Nigerians cannot be guaranteed. The President’s declaration of intention to run at this time is the height of insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians who are suffering under his administration as he has nothing concrete in terms of achievement to show Nigerians.

“Today, we can count businesses that have either collapsed or are operating under the worst economic condition in history of our dear country, with no single high profile conviction in his so-called anti-corruption war in three years.

“His anti-corruption campaign has obviously be turned into a blackmailing tool aimed at painting one political party black, while anyone accused of corruption that joins the All Progressives Congress (APC) automatically becomes a saint and must be protected to enjoy his loot. That is not war against corruption,” the statement said.

It added that Nigerians at this time should be moving with the global tide by thinking of electing a successful patriotic man or woman as president.

“Re-electing the incumbent is to vote for continuity of failure as the first term in the office is usually the time to win the confidence of the electorate but Mr President has performed so woefully in security, nation building, provision of infrastructure, employment generation, name it to seek re-election. His government has failed all-round.

“We, as Nigerians, have experimented enough in the last three years. The hungry and jobless citizens can no longer endure, and cannot afford to see another four years of this failed administration after 2019,” the CNPP said.