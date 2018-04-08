Saraki appoints sacked senator as aide

Bukola Saraki

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has approved the appointment of Abubakar Danladi as his Special Adviser on Special Duties.

The appointment was announced through a statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Senate President, Yusuph Olaniyonu, on Sunday.

The appointment takes immediate effect, the statement noted.

Mr Danladi was in 2017 sacked by the Supreme Court as senator representing Taraba North.

In a unanimous judgement, the court nullified Mr. Danladi’s election and declared his challenger, Shuaibu Lau, the winner of the 2014 primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Taraba North Senatorial District.

The court also asked Mr Lau to return all the salaries and allowances he received as senator. There is no evidence he ever did that.

The 53-year-old also served as deputy governor before his election into the Senate in 2015.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.