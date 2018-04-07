Senators visit Buhari in Katsina

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday in Daura thanked Senate members for their support and show of solidarity with the people of Katsina North senatorial district in the aftermath of the death of the Senator representing the zone, Mustapha Bukar.

Receiving a delegation led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu in his country home, the president commended the legislators for identifying with the government and people of Katsina State, the Daura Emirate Council and the Bukar family, in their period of grief.

The president said it was noteworthy that Mr. Bukar’s colleagues have paid glowing tribute to him as a detribalised leader whose contributions may not be easily forgotten.

The president prayed that Almighty Allah will grant the soul of the departed late Madaki of Daura eternal rest and continue to comfort all who mourn.

The Senators who paid a condolence visit to the president were Ovie Omo-Agege, Ali Ndume, Babajide Omoworare, Adamu Abubakar, Yusuf Yusuf, Hassan Adamu, Abu Ibrahim and Umaru Kurfi.