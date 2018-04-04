APC executives, governors meet over party’s congresses

Related News

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party at the party’s office in Abuja.

The meeting is expected to discuss modalities for the party’s congresses and national convention to elect a new set of officials to run the affairs of the governing party.

It is a follow-up to the meeting held Tuesday and Wednesday between the governors and President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa.

Mr. Buhari had reversed his earlier decision to support the extension of the tenure of members of the NWC and state branches by one year.

The tenure of the John Oyegun-led NEC is expected to end in June.

While Tuesday’s meeting between President Buhari and the governors deadlocked, with governors divided for and against the tenure elongation, a second meeting held by the governors alone led to a compromise.

They subsequently met with Mr. Buhari Wednesday morning and announced that they had all agreed to support his idea for fresh elections in line with the party’s and Nigerian constitution.

Governor of Zamfara State, who also chairs the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), told State House correspondents after their meeting with the president that their earlier meeting was successful.

He said they would also meet with the NWC of the party today to look at the possibility of setting up a national convention committee as well as a timetable for the congresses.

“So, there is no deadlock in our meeting, we have progressed and very soon you will have the names of the convention committee members as well as the timetable,” he said.