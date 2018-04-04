Three dead as billboard falls on bus in Lagos

Danfo Buses, Lagos[Photo Credit:Bella Naija]

At least three people died Wednesday when a billboard fell on a coaster commercial bus in Lagos.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that about seven other people who sustained various degrees of injuries were rescued from the scene.

The incident happened around Ilasa bus-stop, along the Oshodi-Apapa expressway, Lagos.

A witness told PREMIUM TIMES a construction truck working on the highway hit the electronic billboard, causing it to fall on the commercial bus.

The general manager of Lagos emergency services, Adesina Tiamiyu, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES Wednesday afternoon.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.