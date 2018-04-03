Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, falls off car, injures left foot

Related News

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State fell off while alighting from his official car last Friday and injured his left foot, a statement from the Kogi State Government House, Lokoja, said on Tuesday.

The statement signed by Mr Kingsley Fanwo, Director–General, Media and Publicity to the governor, said that the incident happened at the old market area in Lokoja, when the governor was waiting to receive the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The Speaker visited Lokoja for the burial of Umar Buba Jibril, a member of the House of Representative, who died in Abuja on that Friday.

“The injury prevented the governor from attending the burial of Mr Jibril. He was represented by his deputy, Simon Achuba,” the statement said.

It dismissed claims that Mr Bello was hospitalised and incapacitated, stating that the governor was promptly treated by his doctors, who bandaged the leg and discharged him.

The statement thanked the governor’s supporters for their concern over his health, saying he (Bello) was doing well and would resume work after the Easter holidays.

There were reports that the governor was critically injured in the accident.

(NAN)