Easter: Osinbajo, Akeredolu, Tambuwal preach peace, progress

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday in Abuja assured Nigerians that Nigeria was on the path of resurrection and progress, as Christians the world over celebrate this year’s Easter.

Mr Osinbajo gave the assurance when he spoke with journalists shortly after the Easter Sunday Service at the Aso Villa Chapel, to mark this year’s Easter celebration.

According to him, the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ implies that the country is moving out of its present challenges to a greater hope and peace.

He said “the resurrection of Jesus Christ is also a strong and powerful message to the nation.

“The message is that, our nation is on the path of resurrection, it is on the path of progress, it is on the path of elevation.

“We are moving out from all our challenges and we are going to a place of greater hope, peace, prosperity and abundance for all of us.”

The Chaplain of the Aso Villa Chapel, Seyi Malomo, who delivered a sermon on: “The Temporary Hour of Darkness”, also assured that “Nigeria is going to rise again”.

He said that the resurrection of Christ signified that darkness could only reign but for a while.

”Darkness only reigns for a while, no matter the problem we are facing, just as Jesus only laid in the grave for three days, all these will be over,” he said.

He called on all Nigerians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ who sacrificed his life for the salvation of mankind.

He said: “In terms of sacrifice, we have to emulate the life of Jesus Christ. He sacrificed for mankind. And we are liberated and celebrating because he paid the sacrifice.

“We are all called to do our role in giving that sacrifice that will bring the liberation and the greatness of our nation.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that various songs were rendered during the occasion to celebrate Jesus’ resurrection from the dead.

Also, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Sunday assured Nigerians that they would soon overcome whatever challenges confronting them.

Mr Akeredolu gave the assurance during the 2018 Easter Service at the Chapel of Grace, Government House in Akure, Ondo State.

The governor, who tasked the Christian community to have hope that Nigeria would be great again, urged them to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland.

He described Easter as a period of sober reflection on the significance of the death of Jesus Christ and his great sacrifice to give humanity the hope of eternal life.

According to him, the exemplary life of Jesus Christ is a great lesson that must be emulated by all.

He advised Christians to continue to be tolerant of one another, show and promote love, as well as be advocates of peaceful coexistence.

In his sermon with theme: ‘The Resurrection of Jesus Christ: A Demonstration of divine love,” Lawrence Ekundayo said the resurrection of Jesus Christ was the greatest Christian doctrine that could be preached.

He said without resurrection, there would be no church, and every human being would have had to pass through depression.

“Depression is the first of the three major lessons of resurrection. Even Jesus went through depression.

“Our joy is that depression is not the end of life because the resurrection of Jesus demonstrates that no matter how bad a situation is, God has the capacity to change it for the better,” he said.

Mr Ekundayo said that grief, as the second lesson, was not the end of every Christian, and nobody could translate beyond grief without Jesus Christ.

He also said the third lesson of resurrection proved that God had forgiven humanity of their sins, and without resurrection, reconciliation became impossible.

“Forgiveness is restricted and limited to Jesus. The only way to be forgiven our sins is through Christ; and for those not willing to receive Jesus, reconciliation does not extend to them.

“The major and highest message of resurrection is love. Resurrection is a demonstration of love and it shows that love is stronger than hatred,” he said.

In his Easter message, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State urged Nigerians to use the Easter period to assist indigents and persons with vulnerability.

Mr Tambuwal gave the advice in a message issued by his spokesman, Imam Imam, to commemorate Easter in Sokoto on Sunday.

According to him, Nigerians should stand up for all those who found themselves in vulnerable situations in the country.

The governor said that all members of the society should also make sacrifices that would advance the cause of the vulnerable and the downtrodden.

“Easter is a period of divine. We should spread that love around by praying and standing up for the cause of victims who found themselves in vulnerable situations within us and elsewhere.

“We can do this by working closely with charity organisations to give them hope, courage and the will to be strong to make Nigeria and the world a better place to live in,” the governor said.

He congratulated Nigerians, especially Christian faithful, for the Easter celebration and restated his administration’s commitment to implementing policies and programmes with positive impact on the lives of the citizens.

(NAN)