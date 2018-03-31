APC to PDP: Follow Mantu’s example, confess your sins

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to follow the example of one of its leaders and former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, and confess its sins against the country.

Bolaji Abudulahi, APC National Publicity Secretary, who made the call in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said that the PDP should follow Mantu’s example instead of indulging in name calling.

“Apparently burdened by guilty conscience, the PDP National Chairman had last week apologised to the nation for the years of misrule that his party has brought to the country.

“The APC noted this apology, but asked the PDP to go a step further and confess to their sins before restitution could be considered.

“Instead of taking this path to redemption, PDP has engaged in fruitless ‘you too’ accusations and name calling,” the APC spokesman said.

This, he said, was further evidence that the PDP was not ready for repentance and only offered the apology with the hope that Nigerians would grant them “amnesty and a short-cut back to power”.

Mr. Abudullahi added that Mr. Mantu had however, “belled the cat, by confessing to how he helped the PDP to rig elections in the past.

“We hope that PDP will follow the bold example of the former Senator and confess to their other sins against Nigeria,” the APC spokesman stressed.(NAN)