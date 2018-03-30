Allegations of bribery for MLK award to Buhari insulting, embarassing – Newton-Farris

Related News

Isaac Newton-Farris, one of the organisers of the leadership award received by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, says allegation of $3 million payment embarrassing.

Mr. Newton-Farris said this Friday evening in an interview with select journalists in Ikeja, Lagos.

The award generated controversies when the Martin Luther King Centre said the award did not emanate from it.

On Friday, an angry Mr. Newton-Farris described the allegations as insulting and embarrassing.

He said it is a dent on the image of the family, saying he collected no dime but said what he said based on conviction.

“It’s a lie… It’s fake news… Everyone in Nigeria should be ashamed,” he said.