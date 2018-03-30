Buhari returns to Abuja, attends in-law’s wedding

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday returned to Abuja after a 2-day working visit to Lagos state where he inaugurated some projects and also attended the 10th Ahmed Tinubu’s Colloquium.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on his return, Mr. Buhari went straight to the National Mosque Abuja where he performed the 2-Raka’at Juma’at prayer.

The president also witnessed the wedding fatiha of Hamza Ahmed and Hadiza Jika which was performed immediately after the prayer session at the mosque.

The groom, Hamza, is a younger brother to Aisha Buhari, the president’s wife

The senate president, Bukola Saraki, Governors of Nasarawa and Bauchi States, Tanko Almakura and Mohammed Abubakar, respectively were among the dignitaries that witnessed the event.

Other personalities at the wedding were the National Security Adviser to the President, Babagana Mongonu, cabinet ministers and former national chairman of PDP, Ahmodu Ali. (NAN)