Senate suspends plenary till April 10

The Senate has suspended plenary activities till April 10.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, made the announcement on Thursday, after the Deputy Majority Leader, Bala Na’Allah (APC, Kebbi South) moved that the Senate adjourn for the day.

The suspension is because of the Easter celebrations for which the federal government already declared Friday and next Monday public holidays.

While wishing his colleagues a happy holiday, Mr Ekweremadu admonished his colleagues not to relent in praying for the nation.

“This is an opportunity for me to wish all of you and everyone a happy Easter and please let’s use the remaining period of the Lent to pray for our country for God to intervene in our lives and ensure that all these killings will stop and our economy would pick up and we continue to leave in unity and there would be progress all round.

“We believe that God would hear our prayers this period and wish everyone a happy Easter and look forward to seeing you again on the 10th of April,” he said.