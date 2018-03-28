Senate receives report on EFCC/SSS officers clash

Related News

The Senate on Wednesday received the report of its ad-hoc committee investigating the clash between officers of different security agencies on November 21, 2017.

The chairman of the committee, Francis Alimikhena, laid the report before the lawmakers during plenary.

Fatima Rasaki seconded the motion for the report to be laid.

The Senate had in November 2017, set up the committee to investigate the showdown between officials of the State Security Services (SSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

The face-off was said to have stemmed from EFCC’s attempted arrest of former director- general of SSS, Ita Ekpeyong and that of the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke.

“The EFCC went to the residence of the former DG of DSS, Mr Ita Ekpeyong, to effect his arrest and the men of the DSS stopped the attempt,” the chairman said.

Mr Alimikhena, however, told NAN that the report had been laid and was awaiting the day for the consideration of the report before he could pass any comment.

(NAN)