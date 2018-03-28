Federal, state govts. agree to share N647.4 billion after crucial meeting

Related News

The rescheduled meeting of the Federation and Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) on Wednesday agreed to share about N647.39 billion for February after its meeting on Tuesday ended in a stalemate.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, convened an emergency meeting to reconcile issues with the parties.

Mrs. Adeosun said the decision to share the available revenue followed her engagement with state governors Tuesday night on the way forward.

Although the amount shared this month is higher than last month’s, she said there are issues to be ironed out with NNPC management bordering on transparency and accountability.

“We will sit down with the GMD of NNPC (Maikanti Baru), or his representatives within the next 48 hours to thrash out subsisting issues,” the minister told reporters at the end of the meeting.

She said apart from the outstanding issues surrounding the NNPC account, the committee needed to quickly find a meeting point for the sake of the welfare of workers, particularly with Easter a few days away.

A statement from the Office of Accountant General of the Federation sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday said the amount shared followed consultations between the Minister of Finance, Accountant-General of the Federation and some state governors represented by their Commissioners of Finance.

The communiqué issued by the FAAC Sub-Committee of the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation showed gross statutory revenue received for February stood at N557.9 billion.

The amount shared by the federal, 36 states and 774 local government councils was higher by N19.4 billion than the N538.9 billion for the previous month.

It consisted of statutory distributable revenue of N557.9 billion and Value Added Tax of N89.5 billion.

The federal government received about N257.9billion (52.68 per cent), states N130.8 billion (26.72 percent); local government councils N100.9 billion (20.60 percent) and the oil producing states N57.4billion as 13 percent derivation revenue.

Besides, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Nigeria Customs Service and Department of Petroleum Resources took N14.6 billion as their cost of collection and refund.

Details of the Value Added Tax revenue shared showed the federal government received N12.9billion (15 percent), states N42.9 billion (50 percent)and local government councils N30.1 billion (35 percent).

The Accountant-General of the Federation said $194.4 billion was realised as additional revenue from increase in the average price of crude oil from $57.71 to $63.08 per barrel as well as an increase in export sales of 2.8 million barrels during the month.

The Chairman of Commissioners of Finance Forum, Mahmoud Yunusa, accused the NNPC of not carrying the parties along in computing the revenue remitted to the FAAC.

He said the committee decided to accept what was made available to allow states and local governments pay the salary of their workers to avoid a major crisis for families at Easter.

He said all parties would have to sit down later to trash out the grey areas in the account submitted by the NNPC.

“What we expected from NNPC was less than what was submitted. The states are not happy the way NNPC is running its business. What we have collected is to enable us pay salaries. We will come back to meet NNPC to pay the balance,” Mr Yunusa said.