Melaye gives Police IG 48 hours to produce escapee suspects

A senator, Dino Melaye (APC, Kogi West), has given the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, a 48-hour ultimatum to produce two suspects involved in his case who reportedly escaped from police detention in Kogi State.

He also threatened to sue Mr. Idris, for “mental assault” should he fail to produce the two suspects.

He made this statement in a point of order he raised at the senate on Wednesday, stating that they are “presumed innocent until proven guilty and they also have right to life.”

Earlier, Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, confirmed the story via a statement and said the police had declared the escaped suspects wanted along with Senator Melaye and Mohamed Audu.

Four of the suspects were on court remand, alongside Mr. Melaye and Mohammed Audu.

He added that all Mr. Melaye, Mr. Audu and the six suspects were sent for watch listing and red notice by the INTERPOL for immediate arrest any where they are seen.

Mr. Melaye reminded the Senate of how Isah Misau (APC, Bauchi Central), brought the issue of his alleged persecution by the Nigerian police to the floor of the senate on Tuesday as well as the senate’s resolution to investigate the matter.

“Mr. President the social media this morning was awash – and I have made confirmation that the suspects in my case who said I gave them guns and money – there is a reported case in Lokoja that there was jail break at 5a.m. this morning and the two suspects have escaped.

“We were all supposed to appear before the Lokoja high court this morning. My lawyers were in court at 9a.m. and the case was called up and the prosecutor of the Nigerian police could not produce the two persons.

“Instead of producing the two persons, they asked the judge to issue a bench warrant for an arrest but the judge refused to grant their prayers and the judge said despite the fact that I have not been served, I sent representation to the court. And the main accused persons are absent in court.

“So she cannot grant a bench warrant and the matter has been adjourned to May 10,” he said.

He further explained that rumours had it that the suspect were moved from detention and that they may have been killed because yesterday two international organisations were in Kogi based on his petition to find out what was happening.

“And the senate has set up a committee that will start vigorous investigation today. Surprisingly these two people have now been declared escapees.

“I want to use the opportunity and on the principle of justice to call on the Inspector-General of police that within 48 hours, he must produce these accused persons because they are presumed innocent until proven guilty; they also have right to life.

“So police must as a matter of urgency produce these two accused persons. Failure to do so I will sue the IG for mental assault. Nigeria is not a banana republic,” he said.