Buhari to attend APC NEC meeting Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to attend the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting coming up on Tuesday.

Governors elected on APC platform, members of its Board of Trustee and National Working Committee (NWC) members among others, are also expected attend the meeting.

“It is going to be a routine NEC meeting which is a final leg of the meeting that was held last month.

“If you recall after the NEC meeting last, month, I told you that two issues were outstanding and that members asked for more time to study those issues.

“These are the issues of constitutional amendment and the True Federalism committee report.

“These are the two key items on the agenda for tomorrow’s NEC meeting,” Bolaji Abdullahi, the APC spokesperson told journalists in Abuja on Monday.

It would be recalled that the APC NEC at its meeting of February 26, extended the tenure of the party`s National Working Committee (NEC) and other executive members across all levels by one year starting from June.

While John Odigie-Oyegun, the APC National Chairman, said the decision was in good faith, some party members, who were not comfortable with it, had taken the party to court over the issue.

The APC Forum of non-National Working Committee (NWC), had however, said that members who took the party to court out of grievance without exhausting its internal mechanism should be disciplined.

The forum while reaffirming the position of the party’s NEC to extend the tenure of all its executives, said such members should be disciplined by the party`s leadership in consonance with its constitution.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed at the national secretariat of the party in readiness of Tuesday’s meeting.

(NAN)