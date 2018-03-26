Twitter to ban cryptocurrency adverts

Twitter Inc is to ban most advertising of cryptocurrencies on its platform, joining Facebook and Google in a clampdown on the nascent industry, the company said in a statement.

The San Francisco-based firm will this week launch a policy that prohibits advertising of initial coin offerings (ICOs), a form of crowd-funding used to raise cash by creating new coins.

Also included are adverts that promote token sales and crypto wallet services, the company said in a statement.

The policy will also ban adverts from crypto-exchanges, with some limited exceptions.

Twitter said this month it was taking measures to prevent crypto-related accounts from “engaging with others in a deceptive manner’’, but it has faced calls to go further after bans by Facebook and Google.

Facebook restricted crypto-related adverts in February, while Google announced a ban on March 14 that comes into force in June.

