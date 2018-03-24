Obasanjo meets with 30 Chibok girls’ parents

Related News

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is currently holding meeting with the 30 parents of the remaining missing Chibok girls in Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital.

The meeting was facilitated by the Murtala Muhammed Foundation and said to be part of efforts to reassure and counsel the affected families.

The head of operations of the Foundation, Funmi Adesanya, told journalists at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, venue of the meeting, that their invitation was at the instance of the former president, who is also the chairman of the Board of Murtala Muhammed Foundation.

Details coming…..