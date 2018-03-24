Obasanjo meets with 30 Chibok girls’ parents

Missing chibok girls Photo: dailytimes.com.pk

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is currently holding meeting with the 30 parents of the remaining missing Chibok girls in Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital.

The meeting was facilitated by the Murtala Muhammed Foundation and said to be part of efforts to reassure and counsel the affected families.

The head of operations of the Foundation, Funmi Adesanya, told journalists at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, venue of the meeting, that their invitation was at the instance of the former president, who is also the chairman of the Board of Murtala Muhammed Foundation.

Details coming…..

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: Revealed!!! The Only Way Left of Getting an Extra Large Manhood and also Last Up to 38Mins+. Get the Insider Secret Here

TEXT AD: New Discovery Reveals 3 Secret Fruits that Help Men Last 25mins in Bed and Increase Manhood Size. Click Here!

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.