INEC committee probing underage voting submits report

An eight-man committee set up by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate cases of alleged underage voting has submitted its report to the commission four weeks after its inauguration.

This was made known in a statement signed by, Rotimi Oyekanmi, press secretary to the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.

The report was received by the chairman of the commission.

INEC had set up the committee, chaired by Abubakar Nahuche, to probe allegations of underage voting in Kano elections on February 21, and was given a deadline of two weeks to turn in their report.

The committee, according to the chairman, was not to investigate the outcome of the election but the allegation of underage voters who voted using the commission’s register.

The statement read: “The Committee, chaired by National Commissioner, Abubakar Nahuche has completed its assignment and today, 23rd March, 2018 submitted its report.

“Chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, who received the report, said the Commission would consider and share the details with the public in due course.”