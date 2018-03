Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently receiving the Dapchi schoolgirls who were released on Wednesday by Boko Haram.

The girls were flown to Abuja on Thursday. They received medical evaluation and were debriefed before meeting the president.

Mr. Buhari is meeting the girls at the press gallery of the State House presidential villa , Abuja.

Buhari receives #Dapchigirls Buhari receives #Dapchigirls Buhari receives #Dapchigirls Buhari receives #Dapchigirls Buhari receives #Dapchigirls

Details later….