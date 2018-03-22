Senate confirms two CBN deputy governors

Chambers of the Nigerian Senate used to illustrate the story.

The Senate has approved two nominees for the position of deputy governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Aisha Ahmad and Edward Lametek were on Wednesday confirmed by the lawmakers.

The confirmation follows recommendation of the committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions.

The chairman of the committee, Rafiu Adebayo, presented the report making the recommendation.

Mr. Adebayo said the nominees had been cleared by the police, the Code of Conduct Bureau and the Directorate of State Services (DSS).

“Having been satisfied with their academic, professional qualification and competence, work experience and character of these two nominees, the committee hereby recommend that the Senate do confirm Mrs. Aisha Ahmad and Mr. Edward Lametek as Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria,” he said.

The lawmakers unanimously approved the recommendation after a voice vote.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, commended his colleagues for the expeditious confirmation of the two.

He urged the nominees to work to grow the economy and stabilise the country’s foreign exchange.

