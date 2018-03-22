INEC to resume Dino Melaye’s recall

Related News

Following an appeal court ruling, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kogi State has announced the recommencement of the recall process of Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi West.

According to a report by Punch, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, James Apam, made this announcement on Wednesday at a forum in Lokoja.

The commissioner said the court ruling gives INEC the power to continue the recall process and the commission has fixed April 28 for verification.

INEC also fixed May 5 for a referendum to be conducted in line with the electoral laws.

“On this day, the commission will invite all those who have signed the recall register to come forward and identify their signature.”

“Here voters will be asked to vote either yes or no to the question of whether they want Senator Dino Melaye recalled or not.

“If those who say yes are able to meet the constitutional requirements of 51 per cent, the process will move to the next stage but if it fails, the process will stop.”

The senator has, however, vowed to proceed to the Supreme Court to challenge this decision.